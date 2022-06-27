Putin to make 1st trip abroad since Ukraine conflict’s start

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin is making his first public foreign trip since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, heading for two former Soviet republics and meetings likely to be friendly. Ahead of the trip beginning Tuesday to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, there were no expectations of significant developments. But the trip gives Putin the opportunity to show that he is not isolated despite widespread sanctions and denunciations from the West because of the Ukraine operation. At the first stop in Tajikistan, Putin is to meet with authoritarian President Emomali Rahmon, in office since 1994, who has kept his country close to Russia. Tajikistan hosts 7,000 Russian troops, Moscow’s largest base abroad. Putin will attend a Caspian summit in Turkmenistan Wednesday.