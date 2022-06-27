Queen Elizabeth II travels to Scotland for week of events

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has traveled to Scotland and attended a ceremony as part of a week of traditional events. The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her public appearances in recent months because of ongoing problems in moving around. She took part Monday in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The tradition sees the monarch handed the keys to the city and welcomed to her “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland.” The visit comes three weeks after the Platinum Jubilee, which marked the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.