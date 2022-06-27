Sudan: Ethiopia kills 7 captive Sudanese soldiers, civilian

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military says Ethiopia has killed seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian who were held captive by Addis Ababa. It’s the latest sign of the deteriorating ties between the two east African nations. A Sudanese military statement late on Sunday described the killings as a “cowardly act” and added that Khartoum will retaliate accordingly. The statement provided no details as to who the eight were or how they ended up in Ethiopian hands. There was no official statement from Ethiopia. Ties between the two neighbors have deteriorated in recent years amid a long-running border dispute over large swaths of agricultural land in the al-Fashaqa area. Sudan insists the lands are within its borders.