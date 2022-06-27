Supreme Court rules for inmates seeking reduced prison terms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has made it easier for certain prison inmates to seek shorter sentences under a bipartisan 2018 federal law aimed at reducing racial disparities in prison terms for cocaine crimes. The justices ruled 5-4 that trial judges who are asked to resentence inmates may look at a wide range of factors, including some that have nothing to do with crack cocaine offenses that had produced longer stints in prison, disproportionately for people of color. The high court on Monday settled a disagreement among the nation’s appellate courts over what judges should do in these cases.