UN chief: national selfishness delaying global oceans deal

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that “egoism” on the part of some countries has been holding up a global agreement on protecting the world’s oceans. He said Monday that some countries — which he did not identify — won’t accept that the world’s oceans belong to everyone. The U.N. chief was with senior officials and scientists from more than 120 countries attending a five-day U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. Also present were activists frustrated by the failure to come up with international rules that might ensure ocean sustainability. Guterres said people should put pressure on their political leaders to act.