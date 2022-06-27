UN urges Libya’s rivals to agree on elections this week

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. political chief is urging Libya’s rival factions to agree on measures governing the transition to elections during talks in Geneva later this week. Rosemary DiCarlo expressed hope this will lead to long-awaited voting “at the earliest possible date.” She told the U.N. Security Council Monday that during talks in Cairo from June 12-20 the rivals reached “a broad consensus on most of the contentious articles” in the proposed 2017 constitution, which she called “commendable.” DiCarlo said the U.N. is encouraged that both sides accepted a U.N. invitation to meet on transition arrangements in Geneva on June 28-29. “