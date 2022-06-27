Xi Jinping’s presence at Hong Kong anniversary still unclear

HONG KONG (AP) — Questions remain over whether Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from British to Chinese rule and the inauguration of the territory’s new leader. Xi has not left the Chinese mainland during the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s official media said Xi will participate in July 1 commemorations without describing his travel plans. Xi gave a speech in Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary in which he pledged the central government would take a hard line against any challenges to its authority. Pro-democracy protests in 2019 were followed by a sweeping crackdown that has effectively ended political opposition in the city. The official who led the crackdown, John Lee, will be installed Friday as chief executive.