Attorney: Officer shot man 5 times, paused, shot him again

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for the mother of a dead North Carolina man say body-camera footage shows a police officer shot the unarmed man five times after a chase, paused to call dispatch, and then shot him again. Attorneys for Brandon Combs’ mother on Tuesday called on officials to publicly release the footage and charge the officer involved in the February shooting. Concord police had initially described the shooting as resulting from a “physical confrontation” at a car dealership where the 29-year-old white man was trying to steal a truck. But the attorneys say the footage shows that no struggle ever occurred before the officer opened fire. Concord police didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.