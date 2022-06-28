Boebert wins primary big as other House incumbents face off

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six states are holding congressional primary elections, primary runoffs or special elections on Tuesday. Many of the Republican races will test former President Donald Trump’s national influence. Others could provide the first hints of how voters are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion. In Colorado, Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert easily beat back a challenge from a more mainstream Republican. Two Republican House incumbents in Mississippi are facing runoff primaries. In Illinois, Republican congresswoman Mary Miller is seeking a victory after calling the Supreme Court’s abortion decision a “historic victory for white life.” Her campaign says she meant to say a victory for the “right to life.”