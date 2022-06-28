EU countries prolong COVID-19 certificates amid rising cases

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Unions countries have approved extending the use of COVID-19 certificates by one year until the end of June 2023. Cases of the deadly virus have started to grow again ahead of the summer holiday season. Aimed at facilitating travel across the 27-nation bloc during the pandemic, the certificates entered into force in July last year. The European Council said the regulation can be lifted earlier. But after most EU countries removed coronavirus restrictions over the past months in light of the improved health situation, a recent increase in infections fueled by new variants is leading governments to rethink their strategies.