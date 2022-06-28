EXPLAINER: Why are Dutch farmers protesting over emissions?

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Farmers are protesting around the Netherlands as lawmakers vote on proposals to slash emissions of damaging pollutants. The plan will likely force farmers to cut their livestock herds or stop work altogether. The government says emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia, which livestock produce, must be drastically reduced close to nature areas that are part of a network of protected habitats for endangered plants and wildlife stretching across the 27-nation European Union. As tractors gathered Tuesday outside the parliament building, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said farmers have the right to protest but not to break the law.