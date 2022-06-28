Hinckley says he’s sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981 apologized for his actions in a televised interview. John Hinckley Jr. said he doesn’t remember the emotions he was feeling when he fired the shots that also wounded three others. Hinckley Jr. told CBS Mornings in his first TV interview since his release from court supervision that he felt remorse for all the lives his actions affected. He was freed from all court oversight earlier this month. Asked about what feelings led him to commit the act, Hinckley said he can’t remember those emotions and doesn’t want to.