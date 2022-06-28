Illinois Republicans choosing nominee to face Gov. Pritzker

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Polls are closing across much of Illinois as Republicans choose a nominee to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker this fall. Pritzker is a billionaire who has spent millions trying to get the rival he wants to increase his advantage. A GOP front-runner is state Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association have spent heavily on advertising to help Bailey win the primary, including with ads noting he’s “100% pro-life.” Those messages improved Bailey’s standing with GOP voters but will hurt in a general election in a state where voters twice rejected Trump by double digits. Republican Richard Irvin, the first Black mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city, was as a top candidate but damaged by repeated attacks.