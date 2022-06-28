Lankford wins GOP primary in race for U.S. Senate seat

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. James Lankford has won the GOP primary outright in his race for reelection to another six-year term in the U.S. Senate. Lankford defeated Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr of Broken Arrow in Tuesday’s primary. Lankford will be a heavy favorite to defeat the Democratic primary winner in November’s general election. Oklahoma hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in more than three decades. Lahmeyer attempted to attack Lankford from the right. Lahmeyer criticized him as not conservative enough and for not endorsing former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election outcome.