Millennial Money: Getting therapy when cost is a barrier

By SARA RATHNER of NerdWallet

There are several things that can prevent you from getting therapy or other mental health treatment. A social stigma against needing that kind of help is a big one, as is the inability to take time out of the workday for appointments. But for many, the biggest blocker of all is the cost. You might not find a lot of therapists in your area that take your insurance, and even if you do, they may not be accepting new patients. Thankfully, you can access affordable mental health care through work or school, at teaching hospitals or through a therapist offering reduced pricing.