Sen. Mike Lee brushes off opponents to win Utah GOP primary

By SAM METZ and LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Sen. Mike Lee has won Utah’s Republican primary by brushing off attacks from two challengers who didn’t vote for former President Donald Trump in 2020. The second-term Republican and Trump loyalist defeated former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and political operative Ally Isom in Tuesday’s primary. Both criticized him for his unwavering loyalty to Trump and uncompromising lawmaking style. Lee now advances to the November election to face off against independent candidate Evan McMullin. McMullin is a former Republican who left the party after Trump’s ascendance and has won backing from the state Democratic Party.