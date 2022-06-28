The story behind AP report that caused Trump to throw lunch

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The news story that reportedly caused former President Donald Trump to throw his lunch against a White House wall came from an AP interview with former Attorney General William Barr. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Tuesday testified before the Jan. 6 committee about a story that angered Trump so much she was left to clean up ketchup smeared on a dining room wall. Barr had arranged for an interview with the AP on Dec. 1, 2020, when he revealed that the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.