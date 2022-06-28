Truck tragedy a reminder of struggle to stop migrant deaths

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the deaths of migrants who were in the back of a tractor-trailer in Texas are “horrifying and heartbreaking.” At least 50 people died after being left in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, where temperatures approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. The Democratic president says the tragedy shows the need to disrupt human smuggling networks. Over the years, leaders from both parties have struggled to find the right strategy to enforce border laws and prevent migrant deaths. The deaths are the latest reminder of the dangers that people face to enter the United States.