EXPLAINER: Years later, Flint water court fight drags on

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan authorities have long promised to hold key officials criminally responsible for lead in Flint’s water back in 2014 and 2015. There’s little to show more than eight years later. The state Supreme Court unanimously dismissed indictments Tuesday against former Gov. Rick Snyder and eight others. The attorney general’s office has promised to press on, though hurdles remain even if fresh charges are pursued. Seven people pleaded no contest to misdemeanors earlier in the investigation, and their records have been scrubbed. Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud took over the investigation in 2019. Hammoud says she’s “committed to seeing this process through.” Snyder, who left office in 2019, admits mistakes were made in Flint but he denies any criminal wrongdoing.