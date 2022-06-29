Hindu man killed as religious tensions boil in India

By SHEIKH SAALIQ and KRUTIKA PATHI

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tensions are high in India’s western Udaipur city. On Tuesday, police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor’s throat in a brutal attack that highlights a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country split by deep religious polarization. The man was stabbed inside his tailoring shop Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men who also filmed the attack. The two men later claimed responsibility for the killing in another video and accused Lal of blasphemy. They also threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police will investigate whether the killing had any links to terrorism. Although religious tensions in India often boil over into sporadic riots and deadly protests, brutal killings of this nature are rare.