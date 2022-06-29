Judge lifts Trump’s contempt order after 2-month legal fight

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump is no longer in contempt of court. Judge Arthur Engoron said Wednesday that Trump has met conditions required to lift the sanction following a legal battle. Engoron had declared Trump in contempt April 25 for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump last month paid $110,000 in fines as a result of the contempt finding. James has said her investigation uncovered evidence that Trump’s company misstated the value of assets. Her subpoena sought documents pertaining to financial statements, development projects and communications.