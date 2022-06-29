Mexican journalist is shot to death; 12th so far this year

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — A journalist was shot to death in northeastern Mexico as he was leaving his house with his 23-year-old daughter, who was seriously injured. The killed on Wednesday was confirmed by state prosecutors and the newspaper that employed him. Antonio de la Cruz, 47, was a reporter for the local newspaper Expreso for almost three decades. His death brings to 12 the number of journalists killed this year in the country, the deadliest for the Mexican press. De la Cruz was shot at the door of his house in Ciudad Victoria, capital of the state of Tamaulipas on the U.S. border.