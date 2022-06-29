Rights group finds twin Russian strikes hit Mariupol theater

By LORI HINNANT

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Evidence suggests twin Russian airstrikes deliberately targeted a theater being used as a shelter in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol. That’s according to rights group Amnesty International. The report released Thursday calls the attack a war crime. Amnesty says there is no evidence the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater was a base of operations for Ukrainian soldiers as Russia has claimed. It was widely known at the time that it was a haven for civilians seeking protection from weeks of relentless shellings and airstrikes. The March 16 airstrike devastated the building. City officials initially estimated around 300 dead. An Associated Press investigation found the attack may have killed closer to 600 people inside and outside the building.