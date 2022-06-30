India Hindus begin pilgrimage in Kashmir amid heavy security

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Thousands of Hindu devotees have begun an annual pilgrimage to an icy cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir amid massive security in the Muslim-majority region. The pilgrimage is taking place after two years of suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. Worshippers began their arduous trek early Thursday through forested mountain passes with a view of snowy peaks. Some chanted religious hymns on their way to pray at the hallowed mountain cave’s Amarnath shrine. Some also rode ponies or wooden litters carried by porters. Tens of thousands of police and soldiers, carrying automatic rifles and wearing flak jackets, have been deployed to guard the pilgrimage. They have set up checkpoints, barricades and temporary camps along the routes.