NY legislators rewriting gun laws after Supreme Court ruling

By MAYSOON KHAN

Associated Press/Report for America

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers began a special legislative session seeking to limit the proliferation of firearms in public after the Supreme Court gutted the state’s century-old handgun licensing law. The court ruled that ordinary citizens have a right to arm themselves in public for self-defense. New rules being rushed through an emergency session of the Legislature would allow many more gun owners to apply for a license to carry a concealed weapon. But they would also seek to set new restrictions on where firearms can be carried. Lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s staff had hoped to have a vote Thursday, but work continued early Friday.