Sudan doctors: 8 people killed in mass rallies against coup

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese medical group says eight people were killed in anti-coup rallies during which protesters denounced the country’s military rulers and demanded an immediate transfer of power to civilians. Security forces shot and killed seven people and a child during anti-coup rallies on Thursday in and near the capital Khartoum, according to the committee, which tracks casualties during protests. It did not immediately disclose the identities of those killed. Police also fired tear gas at thousands of demonstrators trying to reach the Republican Palace in the heart of Khartoum. Sudan’s leading pro-democracy coalition had called for nationwide protests on Thursday.