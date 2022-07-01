Skip to Content
Chicago shooting during dispute leaves 2 dead, 3 wounded

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a person opened fire during a verbal dispute in downtown Chicago, killing two men and wounding three other people. Police say the five who were shot were leaving a business about 1:45 a.m. Friday when the person they were in a dispute with opened fire with a handgun. Two men in their 20s were pronounced dead at a hospital and two other men were wounded along with a fifth person. No one in custody and details about the suspected shooter weren’t immediately released. The shooting follows other downtown-area shootings earlier this year. So far this year, however, police say the number of homicides in Chicago is down from the same period in 2021.

