Essence Festival says COVID vaccine still required for entry

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The 2022 Essence Festival of Culture has clarified its admission policy, saying its coronavirus safety measures remain in place after an announcement via social media saying a negative COVID test result would be allowed for admission to its ticketed concerts and other events was sent in error. Essence said Friday that proof of a COVID vaccination remained mandatory for admission. Organizers say negative test results will not be accepted for entry. There are currently no coronavirus restrictions in place in the city of New Orleans.