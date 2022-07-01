Thousands protest migrant deaths at Spain-Morocco border

By RENATA BRITO

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of people in several Spanish cities are protesting the deaths of at least 23 migrants last week at the frontier between the Spanish enclave of Melilla in Africa and Morocco. There are growing calls for an independent, cross-border investigation. Friday’s demonstrations are being held under the moniker “Las Vidas Negras Importan” in Spanish or “Black Lives Matter” in English. The deaths occurred on June 24 during repeated attempts by sub-Saharan migrants and asylum seekers to scale the border fence separating both territories. In Madrid, demonstrators filled the Callao Square and held signs that read “Borders Kill” and “No human being is illegal.” In Barcelona, participants, including many from the African diaspora, chanted against racism and colonialism.