High court marshal seeks enforcement of anti-picketing laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland officials to step up the enforcement of laws she says prohibit picketing outside the homes of the justices who live in the state. Justices’ homes have been the target of protests since May, when a leaked draft opinion suggested the court was poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. Marshal Gail Curley wrote to GOP Gov. Larry Hogan and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich that the protests have increased since then and continued since the court’s final ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. She’s asking them to direct police to intervene. Spokespeople for Hogan and Elrich didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.