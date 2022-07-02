Iran condemns airstrike, opposes Turkish move into Syria

By ALBERT AJI

Associated Press

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has condemned an Israeli airstrike on Syria and says Tehran opposes any military operation by Turkey in Syria’s north. Hossein Amirabdollahian made his comments Saturday at the start of a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus. Iran has been one of the Syrian government’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help Syrian troops in the country’s 11-year conflict. The visit come hours after an Israeli airstrike on Syria and after Turkey’s president has said repeatedly that he’s planning a major military operation to create a 30-kilometer (19-mile) deep buffer zone inside Syria along Turkey’s border.