Rescuers recover 26 dead from mudslide in India’s northeast

By WASBIR HUSSAIN

Associated Press

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Fresh rain and falling boulders are hampering rescuers who have pulled out 26 bodies from the debris of a mudslide that wiped out a railroad construction site in India’s northeast. Officials say there is little hope of finding survivors among 37 people still missing since Wednesday night. A rescuer official said on Saturday that 13 soldiers and five civilians have been rescued from the debris so far. Twenty-one of the confirmed 26 dead were members of the Territorial Army who were providing security for railway officials from insurgents in the area. An estimated 200 people have been killed in heavy downpours and mudslides in India’s northeastern states, while 42 people have died in Bangladesh since May 17.