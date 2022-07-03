After 3 feet of rain, 32,000 in Sydney area may need to flee

SYDNEY (AP) — More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia’s largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months. Torrential rain since Friday has caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks. The excess water means parts of the city of 5 million people are facing a fourth flooding emergency in a year and a half. Emergency officials said Monday it’s likely the current flooding will be worse than the others and will affect areas that stayed dry in the three previous floods. Some places received 3 feet of rain in the past 24 hours. Rain is forecast all week.