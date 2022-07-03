Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — A large chunk of a glacier in Italy’s Alps has broken loose and killed at least six hikers and injuring eight others. Alpine rescue service officials, which provided that toll Sunday evening, said it could take hours to determine if any hikers might be missing. The National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps tweeted that the search of the involved area of Marmolada peak involved at least five helicopters and rescue dogs on Sunday.