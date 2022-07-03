Latest migrant caravan breaks up in Mexico after 2 days

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — Several thousand migrants who set off in southern Mexico with the goal of reaching the United States have dissolved their march after Mexican officials handed out about 3,000 temporary residence permits. Authorities say the permits will allow the migrants to stay on Mexican territory for up 30 days while they pursue immigration procedures. The group had started walking from the border city of Tapachula on Thursday and dissolved in the city of Huixtla less than 30 miles from Mexico’s border with Guatemala. It was the ninth migrant caravan to be formed so far this year in southern Mexico. But while the migrant caravans attract news media attention, those who participate represent only a small percentage of the migratory flow that arrives at Mexico’s southern border daily.