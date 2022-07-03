Uzbek president backs off proposal to prevent secession vote

MOSCOW (AP) — The president of Uzbekistan has backed off proposed constitutional changes that would have prevented a region from holding a referendum on splitting away from the country. A large protest against the proposed changes broke out in the Karakalpakstan region’s capital on Friday. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev later met regional lawmakers and announced that a proposed new constitution would retain the region’s right to seek secession. He also imposed a nighttime curfew for the region lasting until Aug. 2. Karakalpakstan is a sprawling, mostly desert region in northwest Uzbekistan. Russian news agency Tass on Sunday quoted a National Guard spokesperson as saying no unrest took place during the first night of the curfew.