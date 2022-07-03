West Africa leaders lift sanctions on 2 junta-led neighbors

By FRANCIS KOKUTSE

Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African leaders attending a regional summit have agreed to lift sanctions on two neighbors led by military governments that are now promising a return to democratic rule. The summit of the Economic Community of West African States resolved Sunday to lift all economic and financial sanctions imposed on Mali and Burkina Faso, although those countries will remain suspended from the regional bloc. The head of the ECOWAS Commssion says that Guinea, the third country under sanctions, received no reprieve because it did not submit an acceptable roadmap toward elections. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou adds that the suspension of all three nations from the regional bloc will remain in force until they hold elections.