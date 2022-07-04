Ethiopia leader reports new massacre in Oromia region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s leader has reported a massacre allegedly by a rebel group in a restive region where a rebel group opposed to his government is accused of targeting civilians amid fighting with government troops. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office didn’t provide fatality figures. But the Amhara Association of America told The Associated Press that it believes between 150 to 160 people might have been killed in the attacks. The group cited sources on the group. The AP wasn’t able to independently verify casualty figures by the association which said ethnic Amhara people were targeted and the killings started early Monday.