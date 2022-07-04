Flags to be lowered in Kentucky after 3 officers killed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says flags at state buildings will be lowered to half-staff in honor of three officers who were killed when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant. Beshear said in a new release that flags will be lowered Tuesday morning and remain at half-staff until sunset Thursday in remembrance of Floyd County sheriff’s deputy and Martin City fire Chief William Petry, Prestonsburg police Capt. Ralph Frasure and Prestonsburg police Officer Jacob Chaffins. The three were killed Thursday night in an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia in eastern Kentucky.