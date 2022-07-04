Hurricane Bonnie steams west off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Bonnie moved roughly parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast, after crossing over Central America from the Caribbean dropping heavy rain but causing little damage. Forecasters say they expect the hurricane to stay well out to sea and pose no threat to land as it moves generally northwestward off the coast of southern Mexico. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph late Sunday. It was centered 155 miles south-southwest of Puerto Angel, Mexico, and moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph.