Swiss NGO calls out gov’t as it hosts meeting on Ukraine

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

LUGANO, Switzerland (AP) — A leading Swiss nongovernmental group is calling out Switzerland as a “safe haven” for Russian oligarchs and as a trading hub for Russian oil, grain and coal. It comes as the Swiss president is set to host a conference on Ukraine’s eventual recovery from war involving government officials, advocacy groups and U.N. institutions. The NGO Public Eye urged the Swiss executive branch to do whatever it can to stop the “inhuman aggression” unleashed by President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.