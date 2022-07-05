Body parts, gear found on Italian glacier after avalanche

By PAOLO SANTALUCIA, ANDREA ROSA and NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Rescuers are finding body parts and equipment as they search for hikers missing following a powerful avalanche in the Italian Dolomites. Officials initially feared 13 hikers were still missing, but the province of Trento on Tuesday reduced the number of people unaccounted-for to five. Seven people are known to have died. A huge chunk of the Marmolada glacier cleaved off Sunday, sending torrents of ice, rock and debris down the mountainside onto unsuspecting hikers below. After rain hampered the search Monday, sunny weather on Tuesday allowed helicopters to bring more rescue teams up to the site.