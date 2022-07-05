Bonnie becomes major hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Bonnie has strengthened into a major storm off Mexico’s southestern coast, the first of the season in the eastern Pacific, though it isn’t seen as a threat to land. During the weekend, Bonnie crossed over Central America from the Caribbean as a tropical storm, dropping heavy rain and contributing to two deaths. Forecasters say they expect the Category 3 hurricane to pose no threat to land as it moves generally westward farther out into the Pacific. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph late Tuesday afternoon. It was centered 340 miles south of Cabo Corrientes, near the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, and was moving west-northwest at 15 mph.