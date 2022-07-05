Marcos plays balancing act in meeting with China’s FM

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — New Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet China’s top diplomat to discuss long-simmering disputes in the South China Sea as he wades into foreign policy dilemmas that include the U.S.-China rivalry in the region. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met his Philippine counterpart for talks in Manila before his scheduled visit to Marcos Jr. Wang will extend Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation for the new president to visit Beijing. President Joe Biden has already invited him to Washington. Wang’s visit ushers Marcos Jr. early to touchy foreign diplomacy issues that often had prompted his predecessors to carry out delicate balancing acts. He said he would follow the policy of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who had tried to cozy up to Beijing.