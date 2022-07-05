UK: Johnson revises story after ex-civil servant goes public

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The latest scandal to hit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has deepened. A former top civil servant publicly said Johnson’s office wasn’t telling the truth about 2019 sexual misconduct allegations against a senior member of Johnson’s government. The prime minister has faced pressure to explain what he knew about the allegations against a Conservative lawmaker who resigned as deputy chief whip last week amid complaints that he groped two men at a private club. In a highly unusual move, the former civil servant on Tuesday contradicted Johnson’s office, which said the prime minister didn’t know about the 2019 allegations and that they were resolved. Hours later, the office said Johnson forgot being told about them.