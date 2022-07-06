Biden heading to Ohio to spotlight rule to rescue pensions

By JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Ohio to showcase a rule aimed at shoring up pensions for millions of workers. It’s part of a broader effort to reinvigorate his political standing with blue-collar voters. Ohio has been trending strongly Republican in recent years, with Donald Trump easily carrying it twice. But Democrats have hopes of winning a Senate seat that is coming open. Biden on Wednesday is announcing a federal rule change that will allow major new financial support for troubled pensions that cover some 2 million to 3 million workers.