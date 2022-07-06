Biden tells Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has called the wife of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia, and has pledged that he is working to win her release as soon as possible. Biden’s conversation with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, comes after Brittney Griner wrote Biden a letter on Monday. In the letter, Brittney Griner told the president she feared she would spend forever in a Russian jail. The WNBA star is currently on trial in Russia, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Biden’s call comes as Griner’s family has become more aggressive in pressuring the Biden administration by speaking out about her case,