Ex-alderman who’s part of Daley family sentenced to 4 months

CHICAGO (AP) — A grandson and nephew of Chicago’s two longest-serving mayors has been sentenced to four months in prison after being convicted of tax crimes and making false statements. Patrick Daley Thompson was accused of falsely claiming mortgage interest deductions and lying about lines of credit from the now-closed Washington Federal Bank for Savings. U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama imposed the sentence Wednesday. The 52-year-old Thompson was convicted in February on five counts of willfully filing a false income tax return and two counts of knowingly making a false statement to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Thompson’s grandfather, Richard J. Daley, and his uncle, Richard M. Daley, each served more than 20 years as mayor.