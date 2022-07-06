French government plans to nationalize electricity giant EDF

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne says the government plans to nationalize French electricity giant EDF amid an energy crisis aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The French state now holds an 84% stake in the company, one of the world’s biggest electricity producers. In her first major speech to France’s parliament, Borne said Wednesday, “We must have full control over our electricity production and performance.” She added: “That’s why I confirm to you the state’s intention to own 100% of EDF’s capital.”