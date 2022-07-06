Inquest: Seattle police shooting of pregnant woman justified

SEATTLE (AP) — An inquest jury has determined that two Seattle police officers were justified in fatally shooting a mentally unstable, pregnant, Black mother of four children inside her apartment when she menaced them with knives. The six King County jurors issued their findings Wednesday in the 2017 death of Charleena Lyles. The officers testified that Lyles, who had recently threatened other officers with shears, had been calmly speaking with them when she suddenly lunged at one with a knife. They repeatedly yelled for her to get back before firing. Her family questioned why the officers did not use less-lethal options when they knew she had mental health issues.